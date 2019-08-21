A political forum including candidates for police jury, sheriff and clerk of court is scheduled Thursday (Aug. 22) at 6 p.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m.
The Concordia Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the event.
“This is a question forum, not a debate,” said Tance Hughes, president of the chamber. “There will be no questions from the floor.”
He said candidates would be given “ample opportunity to discuss their platform and ideas. We’re happy as a chamber to coordinate this so that citizens can see the candidates and hear what they have to say.”
Police jury candidates will be given two minutes per candidate to speak.
Clerk and sheriff candidates will each be given time for a three-minute opening statement. The moderator will then ask each candidate two questions.
Sam Hanna, Jr. will moderate the forum. He is publisher of The Ouachita Citizen in West Monroe and serves in an editorial and management capacity with The Franklin Sun in Winnsboro and the Concordia Sentinel in Ferriday, three newspapers owned and operated by the Hanna family.
Through noon Tuesday, candidates that confirmed their participation in the forum were:
Sheriff: David Hedrick, Denis Mulvihill and Fred W. Taylor III.
Clerk of Court: Andy Anders, Pascha Cater Brown and Phillip Webber.
Police Jury District 1A: McKinley Bates Jr.
Police Jury District 2B: Willie J. Dunbar, Kevin Friloux, Kenny Simpson and Rodney “Fred” Washington.
Police Jury District 3B: Kenneth DeWitt, Cornell Lewis, Casey Wagoner, Allen “Scottie” Whittington and Steve Fleming.
Police Jury District 4A: Genesia S. Allen.
Police Jury District 4B: Lana Hawkins.
Police Jury District 5A: Linda Long Mills.
Police Jury District 5B: Morris M. Willson.
