The boil water advisory issued for the Village of Ridgrest on August 28 as been rescinded, according to the Louisiana Department of Heatlh/Office of Public Health.
The advisory was issued at 9:50 a.m. today.
Ridgecrest was put under the advisory due to "a motor malfunction at the water plant.
A boil-water advisory is a public health advisory or directive given by government or health authorities to consumers when a community's drinking water is, or could be, contaminated by pathogens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.