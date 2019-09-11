Police are investigating the deaths of two persons who were killed in Ferriday this afternoon.
Ferriday Police Investigator Richard Madison said two bodies were found in a residence on Johnson Street behind Relax Inn around 2:20 p.m. this afternoon.
A male, approximately 20-years-old, and a female approximately 26-years old, were each killed by apparent gunshot wounds.
The deaths reportedly occurred as a result of a domestic dispute.
