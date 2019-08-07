Jeanie Dell Cauthen
A celebration of the life of Jeanie Dell Cauthen of Natchez, MS, was held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Kingston Methodist Church.
Mrs. Cauthen was born August 23, 1958 in Natchez and passed away August 2, 2019, at her home.
__________
Betty Tassin Gorum
Funeral services for Betty Tassin Gorum, 79, of Vidalia, were held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday, with Brother Bryan Monahan officiating. Funeral services were also held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cottonport, with Father Walter Ajaero officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Internment followed on Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery #2.
Betty was born in Cottonport on October 3, 1939 and passed away on July 31, 2019 at Merit Health in Natchez, MS.
___________
Lee 'Cooter' King
Funeral services for Lee "Cooter" King, 85, of Jonesville, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Jonesville First Pentecostal Church with Rev. Jack Knapp and Rev. Bruce Lofton officiating. Interment will follow at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Cooter was born on Friday, June 22, 1934 and passed away Monday, August 5, 2019.
____________
Inez Johnson
Funeral services for Inez Meyers Johnson, 92, of Harrisonburg, were held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Meyers Bend Pentecostal Church with Rev. Terry Glaspell, Rev. Mark Johnson and Rev. Bill Cotten officiating. Interment will follow at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Inez Johnson was born on Wednesday, June 29, 1927 in Boyce and passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Harrisonburg.
________
Tammy Laneal Stafford
Funeral services for Tammy Laneal Stafford, 61, of Jonesville, were held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Sunnyside Church on with Rev Jerry Sharp Jr. officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mrs. Stafford was born on Thursday, May 29, 1958 in Flint, MI and passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Riverland Medical Center.
