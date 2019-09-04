Woodie Eugene Fairbanks
Funeral services for Woodie Eugene Fairbanks, 61, of Jonesville, were held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Sandy Lake Pentecostal Church with Rev. James White, Rev. Bobby Curtis, Rev. Jack Knapp and Rev. Dennis LaRavia officiating. Interment followed at Jena Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Woodie Fairbanks was born on Tuesday, October 15, 1957 in Natchez, MS and passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his father Bobbie Fairbanks.
Survivors include his wife Carol Fairbanks, Jonesville; two daughters, Jessicah Fairbanks and Chelseah Miller and her husband Matthew; son Braden Fairbanks; mother Jean Fairbanks; four grandchildren, Carmilla Woods, Samuel Colt Childress, Parker Wayde Miller, and Jesse Sullivan Fairbanks; brother Bobbie Mark Fairbanks; sister Kim Boothe and her husband Judge Leo; three nieces, Joni McKenzie and her husband Alan, Allie Boothe Winston and her husband Jake and Lara Boothe; and a nephew Wyatt Boothe.
Pallbearers were Wyatt Boothe, James Aplin, Craig Edwards, Kevin Routon, Alan McKenzie, Tommy Stephens, Rex Harrison, Cliff Fairbanks, John Mark Stutson, Wayne Wilson, Paul Lazarus, and Daryll Floyd.
Honorary pallbearers were Eddie Brown, Bill Brown, Ronnie Bradford, Brian Wiley, Jimmy Jernigan, Grover Elliot, Wilber McLawchlin, Leo Boothe, Jimmy Childress, Mark Fairbanks, Leon Patten, Mike Stutson, Richard Young, Harmon Lakota Clark, Matthew Miller, Eddie Brown, Bill Brown, David Carpenter, Jerry Lipsey, and Lanny Lipsey.
Woodie loved and was loved by so many, and each and everyone had a special place in his heart. Thank you all for the prayers, visits, phone calls, donations, and the outpouring of love shared to Woodie and all of us! We love you all! -Jean Fairbanks, Carol Fairbanks and family, and Kim Boothe and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to Aiden's Light (P.O. Box 401 Monterey, LA 71354) or visit http://www.aidenslightdipg.com/.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________
Cody McClung
Memorial services for Cody McClung, 22 of Woodville, MS formerly of Vidalia, were held at Cornerstone Church on Sunday, September 1, 2019 with Bro. Danny Reed officiating.
Cody McClung was born on Sunday, December 1, 1996 in Natchez, MS and passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Ferriday.
__________
Ricky Ogle
Graveside service for Ricky Ogle, 62, of Ferriday, were held Monday, August 26, 2019 at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
______________
Cindy Walters
Cindy Walters, 62, of Vidalia, passed away August 21, 2019. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence visit youngsfh.com.
