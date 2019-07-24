Guy Patrick Murray
Funeral services for Guy Patrick Murray, 40, of Vidalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Vidalia First Baptist Church with Whest Shirley and Bro. Bill McCullen officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Guy was born on Friday, May 11, 1979 in Natchez, MS and passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 in Ferriday. He was a resident of Vidalia and a member of Vidalia First Baptist Church. Guy graduated from Vidalia High School and attended LSU and Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He went to work for Bryant Hammett in 2002, and has been there for the past 17 years. Bryant took him under his wing and mentored him not only in engineering but groomed him for a political future, just as Guy's grandfather Sidney Murray had done with Bryant early in his career. He served as project manger for Bryant Hammett & Associates and was the Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Concordia Parish. Guy was answering the call to serve by running for the office of State Representative.
He had a love for life, his wife and and his family, Guy was all about them. They spent many days down in Monterey at their camp hanging out with family and friends sitting on the back porch at Black River Lake listening to some good old 80's music. Quick with a smile and eager to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Madison Paige Murray; paternal grandparents, Sidney A. Murray Jr. and Jerry Wyler Murray; maternal grandparents Raymond H. Pylant and Frances Walker Pylant
Survivors include his loving wife and children Kally Hardie Murray, Jada Posey, Hayden Murray and Logann Murray of Vidalia; his father Sidney A. Murray III and his wife Catherine of Vidalia; his mother Zelma Pylant Murray of Vidalia; three brothers, Sidney A. Murray IV "Boo" and his daughter, Sydney Murray of Vidalia, Raymond A. Murray and his wife Tye and their son, Parker of Vidalia and Kyle F. Murray of Vidalia; a sister Zelma "Za" Murray Fredrick and husband Jimmy and their children, Nathan and Jacob of Baton Rouge; a special great aunt Allie Wyler Verlander and her husband Pete of Metairie; also numerous nieces and nephews
Pallbeares will be be Josh Wilson, Curtis Nelson, Scottie Whittington, Brian Chandler, Jason Hardie, Mathus Waller, Jimmy Fredrick and Scott Stanford.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Weeks, Bubba Crawford, Glen Elliott, Johnny Hoffpauir, Bryant Hammett, Charles Faulkenheiner, Keith Capdepon, Hyram Copeland, Martin Nelson and Dr. Huey Moak.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Guy Memorial Benefit Fund at United Mississippi Bank, 4257 Carter Street Vidalia LA, 71373
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Vidalia First Baptist Church and from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, July 26. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
___________
Gary Wayne Halford
Funeral services for Gary Wayne Halford, 56, of Ferriday, were held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Pentecostal's of the Miss Lou with Bishop Gary Howington and Bro. Jeremy Howington officiating. Interment followed at Rogers Cemetery, Clayton, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Gary Wayne Halford was born on Wednesday, January 23, 1963 in Jonesville and passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Alexandria. He was a resident of Ferriday and a member of Pentecostal's of the Miss Lou. Gary was a person who loved his family and enjoyed doing things to help them. He had a big heart and he loved to spend time with his father.
He was preceded in death by one nephew, Christopher Cody Halford.
Survivors include his parents Clifford Halford and Edwinna Halford of Ferriday; two sisters, Shelia Thornhill of Ferriday and Cheryl Ola of Waterproof; nephews and nieces, Brock Halford of West Monroe, Tristan Halford of Ferriday, Avery Halford of Colorado, Hartley Halford of Monroe and Channing Halford of Oregon.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________
Mickey Brown Ratcliff
Ferriday services for Mickey Brown Ratcliff, 84, of Ferriday, were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church Ferriday with Bro. Josh Morea officiating. Burial will follow at Lynn Cemetery in Archibald, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday.
Mrs. Ratcliff was born May 1, 1935, in Mangham, the daughter of Steve W. Brown and Ruby Andrews Berry and passed away July 17, 2019. She was a graduate of Mangham High School and went on to pursue a B.S. in 1956 from Northeast Louisiana University and M.S. from University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS in 1958. She continued her education, earning a degree in guidance counseling. She was recognized in 1968 as one of the “Outstanding Young Women of America” for her contributions and membership in 13 service organizations.
She was a resident of Ferriday since 1960 and was an amazing Guidance Counselor at Ferriday High School for 30 years. She dedicated herself in genuine service to helping many students over the years in not only graduating high school, some with honors, but also helped many obtain grants for college and assisted some in joining the military. She was a long time faithful member of First Baptist Church Ferriday. She taught third and fourth grade Sunday school for over 16 years and was active in Wednesday night ministry and Sunday night discipleship. In her later years, she loved going to Monday School where senior ladies met to have bible study. She was a true friend and encourager to each pastor who served at First Baptist Church Ferriday, as she was asked to be a part of several pastor search committees over the years. She was a Godly mother who was faithful in her love, prayers and care for her family throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Glenn E. Ratcliff; her parents; three brothers, Frank, Stanley and Robert Brown; and one sister, Billie Chaney.
Survivors include daughter Donna Ratcliff Melson and husband Brian of Columbia, South Carolina; son Dan Ratcliff and wife Alisa of Natchez, MS and son David Ratcliff and wife Darla of Prairieville; 12 grandchildren, Leah Melson Culbertson and husband Trey, Clayton, Hope and Hannah Melson, Andrew, Jonathan, and Rebecca Ratcliff, Matthew, Nicholas and Jarrett Gautreau, Malory Ratcliff and Lawson Smith. Great-Grandchildren, Mia, Luka and Sawyer Culbertson; Vayda Forest, Jolie, Noah and William Gautreau. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Clayton Melson, Andrew Ratcliff, Jonathan Ratcliff, Joe Webber, Wayne Roberts and Charles R. Bubba Chaney. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Gautreau, Nicholas Gautreau, Jarrett Gautreau, Frank Smith, and the Deacons of First Baptist Church Ferriday.
We are grateful to all those who cared for mom over the years such as Rachel Fields, Cathy Jones, Carolyn McCollum and Rita Franks; also the nurses of Encompass Health, Charlene Anderson, Penny Crain and Erika Wilkes; Personal Home Service Caregivers, Paula Keith and Deb Barrett. We would also like to thank the First Baptist Church Ferriday family, friends, and neighbors who have shown their love and support during her illness the past several months. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Ferriday. To leave an online condolence visit www.youngsfh.com.
________
Phillip Atkins
Funeral services for Phillip Atkins, 72 of Clayton will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Natchez, MS with Pastor Troy Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial.
Mr. Atkins passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the funeral home.
_________
Rebecca Ann Cole Brown
Funeral services for Rebecca Ann Cole Brown, 56, of Ridgecrest, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Richard Cullumn officiating. Interment will follow at Tyler-Enlow Cemetery, near Possum Corner, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Rebecca Ann Brown was born on Wednesday, August 29, 1962 in Natchez, MS and passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Ridgecrest.
She was preceded in death by her father Samuel Dixon Cole Jr.; mother Evylen Louise Pritchard Cole; brother Samuel Dixon Cole III and sister Paula Paul
Survivors include her husband Willie Brown of Ridgecrest; son Henry Matthew Brown of Ridgecrest and daughter Mallorie Siano and her husband Julian of Baton Rouge; two granddaughters, Pauline Siano and Margot Siano; two brothers, Bernard Cole and his wife Julie of Lake Concordia and Mark Cole and his wife Ann of Ridgecrest.
She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews
Pallbearers will be David Brown, Charles Brown , James Cole, Dixon Cole, Davis Cole and James Blount.
The family will receive friends from noon until service time, July 25, at Young's Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________
Sandra Lloyd Davidson Gibson
Funeral service for Sandra Lloyd Davidson Gibson, age 81, who died in Dacula, GA, near her daughter’s home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, were held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Laird Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Swearingen officiating. Burial followed at Belah Cemetery in Jena, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gibson was born June 21, 1938 in Okolona, MS.
________
Vera Elaine Ashley
Funeral services for Vera Elaine Ashley, 84, of Vidalia, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday, with Bro. Larry Wagner and Bro. Russell Wagner officiating. Interment will follow at Harris Chapel Cemetery in Olla, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Elaine Ashley was born on Tuesday January 29, 1935 in Monroe, to Frank Richard and Lessie Bass Richard . She passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Promise Hospital. She was a resident of Vidalia and a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and loved to be with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband George Benjamin Ashley; her parents; four sisters, Betty Morrow, Esterline Smith, Dorothy Fox, Bernice Franklin; three brothers, James Richard, Shelby Richard, Billy Richard and great-grandson Jackie Ashley, III.
Her survivors include four sons, Jackie Ray Ashley, Frank Nelson Ashley, George Dustin Ashley, Matthew James Ashley and one daughter Sandra Lynn Peck. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday July 21, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home-Ferriday and from 1 p.m. until the time of service Monday. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
