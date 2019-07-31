Eric Barron
Funeral services for Eric Barron, 40, of Clayton, were held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday with Tommy Barron officiating. Interment followed at Big Creek Cemetery, Pollock, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Eric Barron was born on Friday, April 6, 1979 in Ferriday and passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Clayton.
____________
John L. Bloodsaw
Funeral services for John L. Bloodsaw, 77, of Jena will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Old Daughters Baptist Church, Wildsville. Family hour will be held at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Concordia Funeral Home.
Mr. Bloodsaw was born June 23, 1942 in Wildsville and passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home.
___________
Doris Craft
Funeral services for Doris Craft, 87, of Vidalia, were held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Cornerstone Church, Vidalia with Bro. Todd Welch officiating, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Mrs. Craft was born October 11, 1931 in El Dorado, AR and passed away on July 27, 2019 in Alexandria.
____________
Connie Foster Couvillon
Funeral services for Connie Foster Couvillon, 65, of Marrero, formerly of Sicily Island, were held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery. Sicily Island, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Connie Foster Couvillon was born on Wednesday, December 30, 1953 in Natchez, MS and passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 in Marrero.
___________
Alvin Denny
Funeral services for Alvin Denny, 78, of New Era, were held Sunday, July 28, 2019, at New Era Baptist Church with Rev. Trey Goodwin officiating. Interment followed at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Alvin was born December 28, 1940 in Jonesville, to Henry and Viola Simpson Denny and passed from this life on July 25, 2019 in Shreveport, surrounded by his loving family.
________
Western Johnson
Western Johnson was born on May 29, 1951, in Ferriday. He was preceded by his parents Jessie Mae Johnson and Levi Love. Wesley was raised with his brothers George Johnson, Ernest Johnson, Jake Johnson, Richard Johnson, Perry Johnson, sisters Virginia Tyler and Mildred Johnson; and the late Levi Johnson, Emma Lee Johnson, and sister-in-law Diane Johnson. Wesley was saved as a Christian, in his family church home at an early age. God called him home to glory, from this life, on Sunday July 21, 2019 in Havre de Grace, Maryland.
Wesley graduated from Sevier High School in Ferriday and went on to serve in the U.S Army from 1973-1976. He then moved and resided in Los Angeles, California where he spent much of his life working in the operations and warehouse management field. He loved the camaraderie of his work and leading his fellow employees by the examples of being on time and having a positive attitude.
He moved to Havre de Grace, Maryland in 1998, where he held his position of over 15 years at Frito-Lay in Aberdeen. He attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Harve de Grace, in which he considered his church home. For over 10 years, he mentored many men as the resident manager of a rehabilitation program for second chance living at the Green House. Wesley taught and lived by the principles of maintaining consistency in his daily routine. He continuously spoke to others with uplifting words of God. He was a generous and giving man whom understood the disparity of others needs. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his bicycle, performing small odd and end jobs in his neighborhood and spending time with friends and family. He was loyal and faithful friend to many friends from the Maryland-Delaware areas to California.
Wesley is survived by his wonderful and beautiful children, Julian Adam Mayo-Johnson, Jeremy Andre Mayo-Johnson, Genevie Angele` Anabel Mayo-Johnson, Ganela Geneva Amari Mayo-Johnson; his loving and soulful companion Angela Mayo, along with her extended family; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. The most important values Wesley imparted on the members of his life were to love God and take care of your health.
All that knew Wesley, agreed that he was a man that preferred the simpler things of living as well as maintaining his right of privacy. Even in his final days, he remained prayerful, joyful and grateful for the time the Lord had provided for him on this earth.
Services and burial were held July 30, 2019 in Havre de Grace, MD.
Memory tributes may be sent to the family at
_________
Augustine Lewis Martin
Funeral services for Augustine Lewis Martin, 73, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church in Ferriday under the direction of McFarland Funeral Home.
Mrs. Martin was born June 7, 1946 and passed away July 23, 2019 in Houston, TX.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, at St. Paul Baptist Church.
__________
Patricia Elaine Paris
Funeral services for Patricia Elaine Paris, 71, of Jonesville, were held Monday, July 22, 2019, at Wallace Ridge Pentecostal Church with Rev. Tyler Stevison and Rev. Cecil Grantham officiating. Internment followed at Paris Cemetery, Monterey, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Patricia Paris was born on January 4, 1948 in Michigan City, IN and passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.
________
Richard 'R.L.' Stewart
Funeral services for Richard 'R.L.' Stewart, 76, of Ferriday were held at Sunday, July 28, 2019 , at River Assembly in Vidalia with Rev. Raymond Kelly and Rev. Clay Kelly officiating. Interment followed at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Mr. Stewart was born September 10, 1942 in Natchez, MS and passed away on July 25, 2019 in Ferriday.
________
James Herman Swiney Jr.
James Herman Swiney Jr., 89, of Ferriday passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, arrangements are under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mr. Swiney was born Thursday, June 12, 1920 in Winnsboro, TX and passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Merit Health Natchez.
_________
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.