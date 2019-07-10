Paul Marvin Schauf
On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Paul Marvin Schauf, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer.
Paul was born on March 9, 1955, in Newellton, to Marvin and Angela (Mignano) Schauf. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He graduated from Tensas Academy in 1973 and went on to earn a B.A. in criminal justice from Northeast Louisiana University in 1977. On September 2, 1978, he married Jacqueline Day. They reared two children, Elizabeth and Bennett.
Paul had a passion for life and loved people. He adored working in law enforcement and loved Tensas Parish. A constant jokester, Paul was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Paul took pride in keeping his yard mowed to perfection. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy, and Rainey, John Bennett, and Harper adored “Pops”.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Marvin, and his mother, Ann as well as his siblings, P.T., Mary Angela, and Katie. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline; his children, Elizabeth Matthews (George) and Bennett Schauf (Natalie); his grandchildren, Rainey and John Bennett Matthews and Harper Schauf. Also left to cherish his memory are John Day and Mary Ann and Tom Sadler, Jack Hart and Beth Ann Hart in addition to his many friends and his coworkers at the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Visitation was held Tuesday, July 9, from 5-7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by his burial at Lakewood Plantation in St. Joseph. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tensas Academy, St. Joseph Catholic Church or the cancer charity of your choice.
Pallbearers will be James Arceneaux, Bill Crigler, Britt Keahey, Bob Manning, Will Manning, Rusty Ratcliff, Doug Sloane and Stewart Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Department.
_________
Betty Jo Bragg
Funeral services for Betty Jo Bragg of Ferriday, who passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday.
_______
Judson Daniel Rourks
Memorial services for Judson Daniel Rourks, 49, of Vidalia, will be held at a later date under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Vidalia.
Judson Daniel Rourks was born on Tuesday, June 2, 1970 in Homer, and passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Merit Health Natchez.
________
Lorraine ‘Thunder’ Holmes
Funeral services for Lorraine ‘Thunder’ Holmes, 56, of Ferriday will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Rufus Baptist Church, Ferriday with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Home.
Ms. Holmes passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the services at the church.
_________
Michael Martin Pounds
Funeral services for Mike Pounds, 80, of Waterproof, were held Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Jeremy Howington officiating. Internment followed at South Central Cemetery,Wisner, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mike Pounds was born on Wednesday, March 1, 1939 in Tensas Parish and passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at St Francis Cabrini Medical Center in Alexandria. Mike was an avid outdoorsman who was a life long hunter and fisherman. He loved passing down the tradition of the outdoors, hunting and fishing to his kids and family. Mike was a wonderful and loving husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family..
Mike proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He is preceded in death by his father Charles Pounds; mother Mary Dabbs Pounds; two sons, Billy Anderson and Kenneth Auld Jr; a daughter Doris Anderson; grandson Matthew Evans; great-grandson Logan McGee and a brother Pat Pounds.
Survivors include his wife Evelyn Pounds of Waterproof; son Jeff Myers and his wife Gloria of Violet; seven daughters, Connie Misita of Waterproof, Ragenia Forman and her husband Wesley of Clayton, Deana Walker and her husband Daryle of Sicily Island, Karen Crabtree Edwards of Monterey, Tina Auld of Raceland, Terry Bryant and her husband Sam of Prairieville, Nancy Webre of New Rhodes; two sisters, Jeanette Minor of Waterproof and Rebecca Lee of Kingston, MS; two brothers, Charles Pounds of Waterproof and Robert Pounds of Vidalia; grandchildren, Mary Cirilo, Ashley Forman, Casey Myers, Karoline Myers, Maddie Myers, Bella Eschete, Kennedy Edwards, Storm Edwards, Daryle Walker II, Savanna Walker, Castle Walker, Mike McGee, James McGee, Jonathan Walker, Andrew Evans, and Jessica Evans. He is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Sean D. Edwards, Wesley Forman III, Michael McGee, James McGee, Curtis Cirilo and Josh Pounds.
Honorary pallbearers were Jeff Myers, Andrew Evans and Ted Humphries
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pounds Family Fund.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________
Willie Luss
Funeral services for Willie Luss will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church under the direction of Howard's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
A wake will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, July 12 at the funeral home.
Mr. Luss passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.
__________
