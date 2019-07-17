Roy Smith Rushing
Funeral services for Roy Smith Rushing, 85, of Ferriday, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in Tylertown, MS, with Bro. Wayne Painter officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church Thursday, under the direction of Hartman-Hughes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Tylertown Cemetery.
Visitation will also be held at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Roy Rushing was born on Saturday, September 9, 1933 in Tylertown, MS and passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Merit Health in Natchez, MS. He was a resident of Ferriday. In 1965, Mr. Roy started Rushing Boots and Shoe Repair in Ferriday. He loved spending time and telling stories and jokes to his customers. He was an avid outdoors man who loved hunting and fishing. Mr. Roy never seemed to meet a stranger and was well known and loved by the community. He was a good man, a good person, and a good friend that will be missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father Herman James Rushing; mother Lessie Smith Rushing; son Roy Dale Rushing Sr.; six brothers, Jerry Rushing, James Rushing, Paul Rushing, Bill Rushing, Herman Rushing, infant brother Willie Elijah Rushing and sister Sarah Sagor.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Rachel Rushing of Ferriday; grandson R.D. Rushing Jr. and his wife Jessica of Ferriday; granddaughter Victoria Rushing of Houston, TX; grandson Blaise Rushing of Sicily Island; great-granddaughter Lydia Faye Rushing of Ferriday; brother Donald Rushing of Brookhaven, MS; four sisters, Joyce Odom, Lessie Mae Rawls, Beth Morrow and her husband Jim and Maureen Spence and her husband Harlan
He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Steve Rushing, Eddie Rushing, Robert Jenkins, Keith Holmes, Keith Smith and Wesley Douglas Sr.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________
Clifford Monroe White
Funeral services for Clifford Monroe White, 87, of Jonesville, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Utility Baptist Church in Jonesville with Rev. James Foster and Rev. Dustin Robertson officiating. Internment will follow at Parhams Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Mr. White was born on Friday, August 7, 1931 in Jonesville and passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at LaSalle General Hospital in Jena.
___________
Martin Leon Hammett Jr.
Funeral services for Martin Leon Hammett Jr., 84, of Clayton, were held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. Officiated by Rev. Bill Barksdale. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Martin was born January 21, 1935 in Natchez, MS, and passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home. He was the son of Martin Leon Hammett Sr. and Annie Sturdivant Hammett.
He lived in Clayton for more than 43 years. Martin spent his life working in real estate and spent 35 years farming with his son. He was an avid A&P mechanic and pilot. He loved to work with his hands and did so up until his last day. In his spare time he enjoyed hanging out at the airport, a passion he shared with his son, and spending time with his great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hammett was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Cheryl Hammett Everhart.
Survivors include one son, Martin Hammett and wife Dianne of Clayton; five grandchildren, Dennis Hammett and wife Stephanie of Splendora, TX, Ashley Jones and husband Richard of Splendora, TX, Brittney Hammett and fiancé Michael of Splendora, TX, Nicole Kossum and husband Brian of Vidalia and Brandon Welch and wife Lacey of Vidalia; one step grandson Rodney Temple of Natchez, MS; 12 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Paisley, Colten, Hunter, Kynzlee, Averie, Caden, Walker, Presley, Sky, Stormi, and Sable and step great-grandchild, Kaylan.
Pallbearers were David Brey, Chris Gibson, Brian Kossum, Ray Skates, Mike Thompson and Tony Thornhill. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Adams, Jimmy Darden, David Eames, Jerry Herring, Martin Nelson, Brandon Welch, and Charles Yates.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________
Evelyn Richardson Newsom
Funeral services for Evelyn Richardson Newsom, 67, of Sicily Island, LA were held Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Comer Funeral Home in Ferriday, with Bill Harrell officiating. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Evelyn was born on December 1, 1951 in Ferriday and passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Promise Hospital in Shreveport, after a lengthy illness and hospital stay.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.comerfh.com
___________
Mary Estalla Jones Green
Funeral services for Mary Estella Jones Green, 79, of Ferriday, were held Monday, July 15, 2019, at Westside Baptist Church in Ferriday, with Rev. Larry Wagoner and Rev. Ted Suggs officiating. Interment followed at White Cemetery, Monterey, LA under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mary Estella Jones Green was born on Saturday, May 25, 1940 in Acme and passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in Ferriday. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, teacher, and aunt, that impacted everyone she knew. She loved and spoiled her grandchildren and was known as "Moon" by her family. She enjoyed many things, she was a Prims teacher, Sunday School Teacher, song writer, and seamstress. Most of all she loved talking about the Lord, playing the piano and singing.
She was preceded in death by parents, Milton Edo Jones and Mary Calkins Jones; husband Gary Green; son Lorne Duane Green; four brothers, Charles Jones, Boyd Ray Jones, Fred Jones, and Wayne Jones; sister Rachel Jones.
Mary is survived by her daughter Deidra Suggs and her husband Ted of Fayette, MS; son Charles Green and his wife Debra of Sherwood, AR; daughter-in-law Marilyn Green; brother Kenneth Jones and his wife Deanna of Marrero; two sisters, Catherine Bernard and her husband Davis of Marksville and Rhonda Jaques and her husband Russell of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; eight grandchildren, Jared, Jesse, Kelsey, Lucas, Max, Dillon, Amanda, and Christopher; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and family.
Honorary pallbearers were Glenn Borden, David Bernard, Vince Green, Keith Green, Kelvin Jones, and Jeremy Jones.
The family would like to ask that memorials be made to The Gideon's International. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________
Carla Collier Johnson
Requiem Eucharist services for Carla Collier Johnson, 85, who died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her residence, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Trinity Episcopal Church with the Rev. Kenneth Ritter officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am. until service time Thursday at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnson was born August 17, 1933, in Shreveport, the daughter of Byron and Carl Collier. After graduation from Byrd High School in Shreveport, she enrolled in Louisiana State University where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and a rabid Tiger fan. With her husband Charles, she attended all home games in lifetime seats at Tiger Stadium. Throughout her adult years she collected tigers of all sizes and descriptions.
Moving to Vidalia with her husband Charles in 1956, she joined Trinity Episcopal Church in Natchez where she regularly attended services and participated in many church activities including the Flower Guild. Recently, she became a member of the Daughters of the King. She also represented Trinity on the Natchez City Cemetery Board.
With four small children at home, Mrs. Johnson accepted a position of nursery school teacher for half a day at Trinity Day School. After several years of teaching, she resigned to become a member of the Trinity School Board.
In 1974 she joined Barbara Kaiser and Katherine Killelea as owners and operators of
Brown-Barnett-Dixon's Gift Shop.
An avid gardener, she was a long-time member of the Pilgrimage Garden Club, serving
on a number of committees.
An active member of the Garden Lovers of Natchez, she was elected president for two
terms. While living in Vidalia, she participated in the Vidalia Garden Club and the Chrysanthemum Society.
After moving to Beau Pre Country Club in 2000, she was appointed to the Architectural Review Board which was the overseer of building ordinances.
In her retirement years Mrs. Johnson attended Charolais cattle conventions with her husband, played bridge with her friends, and did needlepoint projects for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Also, she was the caregiver for her husband Charles during his long illness, performing all necessary tasks, including business affairs.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles, and two children, Charles L. Johnson, Jr and Carla Ann Johnson Lea.
Survivors include two children, Byron Johnson Edgecombe and husband, Kent, and William Carl Johnson and wife, Susan; one brother Raye Collier; 10 grandchildren, Elise Jones and husband, Eric, Sean Marshall and wife, Whitney, Collier Lea and wife, Emily, Brittany A. Johnson, Anna Beth Johnson, Will Edgecombe and wife, Andrea, Craig Edgecombe, Ann Wilson Edgecombe, Peyton Johnson and Frederick Johnson; and six great-grandchildren.
Honorary pall bearers will be the ladies who were her bridge partners through the years.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 305 S. Commerce Street, Natchez, MS 39120 or to a charity of choice.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
____________
Betty Jo Bragg
Funeral services for Betty Jo Bragg, 76, of Frogmore, were held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday at 12 pm. Services were officiated by Clyde Ray Webber. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Betty Jo Bragg was born on September 13, 1942 in Winnsboro, South Carolina and passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in New Orleans. Mrs. Bragg earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education at Winthrop College. She moved to Louisiana after marriage to live on Brushy Bayou Plantation. Betty Jo formally taught school in Concordia Parish and served on the Concordia Parish Library Board.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Fay Lemmon.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, James W. Bragg, Sr.; daughter Lisa Marie Bragg of Dallas, TX, son James W. Bragg, Jr. and wife Cherie of New Orleans, LA; one grandson, James W. Bragg, III; two brothers, Joe H. Lemmon and William Lemmon.
The family will receive friends Saturday before the service from 9:30 until 12 noon at Young's Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
