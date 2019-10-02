Clyde Laverne LaCroix
Funeral services for Clyde Laverne LaCroix, Sr., 88, of Jonesville, were held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Jonesville First Baptist Church with Bro. Todd Whittington officiating. Internment followed at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Clyde LaCroix, Sr. was born on Sunday, September 27, 1931 in Parhams and passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Alexandria. He was a resident of Jonesville, a member of the First Baptist Church of Jonesville and a member of the Masonic Lodge 390 of Ferriday.
Wanda Sue Hopkins
Funeral services for Wanda Sue Hopkins, 73, of Waterproof, were held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday with Bro. Larry Walters officiating. Interment followed at Monclova Cemetery in Waterproof, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Wanda Sue Hopkins was born on Thursday, August 29, 1946 in St. Joseph and passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Alexandria. She was a loving wife, friend, and mother to all. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will deeply be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Henry L. Goodwin and Edna Connerly Goodwin; three sisters, Betty Ann Smith, Marie Trevillion and June Skipper and a brother Irvin Goodwin.
Wanda is survived by her loving husband of 55 years J.E. Hopkins of Waterproof; two sisters, Henrietta Thompson of Ferriday and Mable Trevillion of Waterproof. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were Joel Abernathy, Rod McDaniel, Hunter Norwood, Kevin Skipper, Johnny Lynn Grissom, Troy Trevillion, and Alex Hopkins.
Online condolences may be made to the family at youngsfh.com.
Rose Marie Johnson Vestal
Graveside services for Rose Marie Johnson Vestal, 87, of Vidalia, who died September 30, 2019, in Vidalia, will be held at 10a.m. Thursday October 3, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Wes Faulk officiating.
Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 9:40 a.m. Thursday at Laird Funeral Home.
Mrs. Vestal was born March 4, 1932 in Fayette, MS, the daughter of Charles Myron Johnson and Sally McPhate Johnson.
Mrs. Vestal loved her family and her church dearly. She was a good mother and friend. She loved working in her yard and planting flowers.
Mrs. Vestal was preceded in death by her parents; her husband McRae Vestal; daughter Janet Marie Vestal Byrnes; son Gary Wayne Vestal; grandson Cody Lee Vestal; sister Lorene McMahon and nephew John Taylor McMahon.
Survivors include one daughter Lana Vestal of Vidalia; three sons, Mike Vestal and wife Debra of Texas, Charles Vestal of Clayton and Steve Vestal of Ferriday; four nieces; 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Vestal, Steve Vestal, Charles Vestal and Matthew Fontenot.
The family would like to extend special thanks to All Saints Hospice and Alexas McElroy and Candy Martin with Simply Southern Caregivers.
Memorials may be made to the Natchez Adams County Humane Society or Concordia PAWS.
Online condolences may be sent to lairdfh.com.
Joyce Grant Whittington
A memorial service for Joyce Grant Whittington, 88, of Natchez, MS, who passed away Friday, September 28, 2019 will be held at a later date under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
