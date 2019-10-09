Paul Hollis Allred
Services for Paul Hollis Allred, 87, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at the Natchez Church of God on McNeely Road, with the Rev. Brian Wade and Rev. Brian Moynehan officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home, Ferriday.
Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 and 10 am. until service time Thursday, Oct. 10, at the church.
Patricia Burnette Mize
A Celebration of Life service for Patricia Mize, 74, of Waterproof, was held Sunday October 6, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Vidalia, with Bro. Charles Bobo officiating.
Patricia Mize was born on Wednesday, September 26, 1945 in Ferriday and passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Cecil 'Bennie' Stegall
Memorial service for Cecil "Bennie" Stegall, 102, of Vidalia, were held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Interment for Mr. Bennie will be held at a later date at Pike Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McComb, MS. The family ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (800)805-5856.
