A Celebration of Life for William "Bo" Barlow, 49, of Vidalia, Louisiana will be held Friday, September 6 at Haney's Big House in Ferriday, LA at 6 pm. Friends are invited from 5 pm until 8 pm to fellowship and share memories.
Bo was born July 12, 1970 in Natchez, MS and passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his home in Vidalia, Louisiana. Bo worked in the oil field as a Fishing tool operator. When he wasn’t working, Bo and his family became part of a larger family while camping at the Homochitto River. Camping and riding the river banks and mud holes made many memories that will be cherished forever. They collectively named themselves the “Homochitto River Outlaws”. Bo founded an annual event to raise money for families that were most in need called the “Team Rut Kutter’s” Poker Run. Bo gave endlessly year after year to make sure this event happened. He was dedicated to helping another “Outlaw Family” even when his sickness took a toll on him. He loved with no limits. It is his love that formed the glue that holds the “Homochitto Outlaw Family” together. They will carry on his legacy by enjoying God’s beautiful creation riding ATV’s on the river and continuing the annual Poker Run to raise money for “Team Rut Kutters”.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe Hester Barlow and Pauline Mahoney Barlow.
Bo is survived by his wife, Crystal Barlow of Vidalia; son, Noah Barlow of Vidalia and daughter, Karley Barlow of Vidalia, LA; two sisters, Loretta Wyles and husband Leon of Ferriday and Vicki Barlow and Boo Mims of Natchez, two brothers, Kelley Barlow and wife Amy of Ferriday, brother Lane Barlow and wife Donnah of Monterey. He is also survived by a host of friends, family, nieces and nephews left to cherish his memory.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to “Team Rut Kutters” Fundraiser at 1187 Truly Trail Northwest, Brookhaven, MS 39601. This year will be the 5th annual run and all proceeds go to help families in need.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.youngsfh.com
__________
William Eugene Brashier, Jr.
Services for William E. (Gene) Brashier, Jr., of Natchez, who died peacefully at home with family, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday September 13, 2019, at Trace City Baptist Church with Bro. Ronnie Randall and Jack Melton officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m Thursday, September 12 and 10 a.m.until service Friday, September 13, at the church.
Mr. Brashier was born February 24, 1954 in Natchez. Ms., the son of William and Alyce Brashier and passed away September 10, 2019.
Gene graduated from Vidalia High School and was raised in Concordia Parish. He grew up playing baseball and football in Ferriday and Vidalia. He received many accolades and awards as a pitcher and a halfback in dual sports at Vidalia High School.
He was a resident of Natchez for many years, and lived in Tyler, Texas and Laurel, MS. He was employed by Dresser Atlas and retired with Schlumberger Wireline Services in 2013.
Gene was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing until his later years. His favorite sport was football but was most enthusiastic about following his children and grandchildren in all of their sporting events.
As a board member for the Natchez Adams Girls Softball League, Mr. Brashier’s teams won many state titles. He continued to be an active parent volunteer as well as coaching in the Dixie Youth Program for a number of years.
Mr. Brashier was a firm believer and secure in his faith in Jesus. He made a profession of faith later in life and loved the Lord and his church.
He was the best friend and constant companion to his wife of 45 years, Belinda, a loving father to his three children and their spouses, and most proud to be pawpaw to his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Belinda, and their three children, daughters, Candice Brashier of Natchez, Kit Spears and husband Kelly and son Beau Brashier and wife Lindsay all of Vidalia. Also his beloved grandchildren, Jake Spears, Sudie Spears, Garret Brashier, Jaxon Brashier, Hendrix Brashier and Swayze Brashier all of Vidalia.
Also his sisters Ann Melton and husband Jack of Ferriday, Nannette Whitton and husband Robert of Monroe and brother Paul Keith Brashier and wife Rhonda of Natchez, MS. And many nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Delaney, Tommy Barr, Ken Britt, Butch Hammett, Brad Irvin, Robert Waldrep, David Delaney and Adolph Hayes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve McClatchy, Lee Gillespie, and Tommy Wactor.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trace City Baptist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com
___________
Glynn Butts
Funeral services for Glynn Butts, Sr., 78, of Jonesville, were held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Pentecostals of Jonesville with Rev. Bobby Curtis officiating. Interment followed at Memorial Park Cemetery, Jena, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Glynn Butts, Sr. was born on Saturday, November 23, 1940 in Jonesville and passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents Harley Butts and Malvie Masters Butts; son-in-law- Woodie Fairbanks; great-granddaughter Cadance Parker; and granddaughter-in-law Whitney Butts. Survivors include his wife of 61 years Shirley Coleman Butts; son Ricky Butts and his wife Cindi; daughter Shirby Evans and her husband Davey; two sons, Randy Butts and Glynn Butts, Jr. and his wife Melinda; and daughter Carol Fairbanks; brother Carmon Butts and his wife Carolyn; two sisters, Avis Myers and Mavis Williams and her husband Timmy; 14 grandchildren, Brennan Butts, Brandon Morgan and his wife Kristy, Mitchell Aswell and his wife Kristy, Dakota Butts, Alisha Trisler and her husband Jeffery, Jennifer Evangelista and her husband Casey, Randall Butts and his wife Destiny, Ashley Parker and her husband James, Brandy Butts, Shonda Roberts and her husband David, Glynda Fuselier and her husband Mark, Chelseah Miller and her husband Matthew, Jessicah Fairbanks, Braden Fairbanks; 18 great-grandchildren, Preston, Mia Kate, Alaina, Bohdi, Riley, Kaiser, Carson, Dean, Eric, Shasta, Olivia, Peyton, Titon, Charlotte, Jude, Carmilla, Parker, Colt, and Sully; step great-granddaughter Emmilee; niece Tina Butts and her husband Jeffery; and two nephews Jerry Forrest, Jr. and his wife Terri and Brad Butts. Pallbearers were Harmon Clark, Matthew, Miller, Brad Butts, Andy Butts, James Parker, Jay Forrest, Mark Fuselier, Dakota Butts, Randall Butts, Jeffery Trisler, Casey Evangelista, Braden Wayne Fairbanks, and Jeffery Cater.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_________
Ray Golmon
Funeral services for Ray Golmon, Jr., 88, of Sicily Island, were held at Friday, August 30, 2019, Pinehill Baptist Church with Bro. Harold Tucker officiating. Internment followed at New Pine Hill Cemetery, Leland, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Ray Golmon, Jr. was born on Monday, June 8, 1931 in Como and passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in Sicily Island. He was a resident of Sicily Island and a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Ray was a carpenter by trade all his life and owner and operator of Island Skating Rink in Sicily Island.
Mr Ray proudly served his country in the Untied States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his father Ray Golmon Sr.; mother Inez Rushing Golmon; wife Bernice Golmon; brother James Aston Golmon and sister Pauline Henslee.
Survivors include a son James Alan Golmon and his wife Kim of Vidalia; two daughters, Michelle Golmon Sykes and her husband Anthony of Thibodaux and Renee Golmon Ford and her husband Donald of Clayton; a brother Jerry B. Golmon and his wife Elva of Shreveport. Also eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Donald Ford, Anthony Sykes, Mickey Brunet, Skylar Hilliard, Nicholas Hilliard, Austin Hilliard, John Henslee, Trey Golmon and Bryce Hilliard.
Honorary pallbearers were Hunter Golmon, Logan Brunet, Lucas Brunet, Liam Brunet, James A. Golmon Jr. and Noah Spell.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________
Michael 'Mike' Smith
Funeral services for Michael "Mike" Smith, 46, of Clayton, were held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Sunnyside Church with Bro. Kevin Skipper and Bro. Denny Braswell officiating. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery, Sicily Island, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Michael "Mike" Smith was born on Friday, December 15, 1972 in Natchez, MS and passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Ferriday.
