Jams T. Bass
Funeral services for James T. Bass, of Ferriday, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Comer Funeral Home with Bro. Philip Harper officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, Sicily Island, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
James was born on May 24, 1938 in Harrisonburg and passed away Friday August 30, 2019 in Alexandria. James was a resident of Ferriday, worked in the Oil Field and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his father Roy James Bass; his mother Fairlyn Jones Bass and three brothers, Bobby Bass, Roy Bass and Kirby Bass.
Survivors include his wife Beverly Long Bass of Ferriday; step-daughter Gwendolyn Crawford and her husband Robert of Atlanta, GA; step-son William A. Cruse of Ferriday; two sisters, Edna Collins of Natchez, MS and Terri Harper and her husband Glenn of Ferriday; two grandchildren, Aubry Crawford and his wife Kelli and Shanon Morgan and her husband Devon; also a great-grandson Aiden Morgan.
Pallbearers will be Robert Crawford, John Harper, William Cruse, Jack Blaney, Jason Blaney and Beau Barfoot.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kippy Blaney and Glenn Harper.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday September 4, at Comer Funeral Home.
___________
Brenda Jo French
Funeral services for Brenda Jo French, 58 of Clayton were held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Milton Rushing officiating. Graveside service was held at Old Saline Cemetery, Castor, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Brenda Jo French was born on Sunday, July 30, 1961 in Liberty, TX and passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Merit Health Natchez.
_________________
Winifred Louise “Sue” Ferry Lowery
January 28, 1938 – August 28, 2019
Services for Winifred Louise “Sue” Ferry Lowery, 81, of Vidalia, who died August 28, 2019, at her residence, were held Sunday September 1, 2019 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial followed at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lowery was born January 28, 1938 in Natchez, MS the daughter of Charlie Albert and Beatrice Topper Ferry.
Mrs. Lowery loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many dear friends. She loved the Lord, attended bible studies and taught Sunday School for 15 years. She was an avid reader and shared a passion for reading with her oldest brother Charlie, and they exchanged books often. She loved people and never meet a stranger.
Mrs. Lowery was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Lowery; brothers, Charlie Albert Ferry and Lawrence Ferry and sisters, Sarah Kimball and Josephine Krachla; great-great grandchildren, Luther Anderson Morace and Brody Lee Mulvihill and nephews Ricky McCurdy, Lawrence “Bo” Ferry, Jr., Terry Dunn and Sam Ferry, Jr.
Survivors include three children, Cheryl (Snookie) Sloan Mulvihill, and husband Bobby of Vidalia, Daryl Anderson (Andy) Sloan and wife Gail of Pineville, and Stephen Bryan Sloan and wife Tonya of Vidalia; grandchildren, Jeremy Naff, Jennifer Naff, Stacia Mulvihill, Duran Sloan, Seth Sloan, Stephen B. Sloan, Jr., Ethan Melton and Sara Melton; great grandchildren Sela Naff, Maddie Naff, Taegan Kenney, Tommie Jean Wagley, Kolbee Kenney, Landon Sloan, Weston Partridge and Hadley Partridge;; siblings Mary Anne Dunn, Lillian McCurdy, Beatrice Barnes David Ferry, Sam Ferry and Mike Ferry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Duran Sloan, Seth Sloan, Stephen Sloan, Jr., Robert Kimball, Billy Kimball, Chris McCurdy, Lewis McCurdy and Sela Naff. Honorary pallbearers were Jeremy Naff and Jennifer Naff.
Special thanks to Encompass Health, Promise Hospital, Jennifer Naff, Penny Crain and Cindy Fisher.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Natchez Children’s Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lairdfh.com.
