Reva Irene Benoit
Memorial services for Reva Irene Benoit, 71, of Ferriday were held Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Ron Ferrington officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Reva Irene Benoit was born on Thursday, September 2, 1948 in Ferriday and passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital.
______________
Judy Thornhill Germany
Memorial services for Judy Thornhill Germany, 61, of Vidalia, who died September 12, 2019, at Merit Health Natchez, were held on Saturday September 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Vidalia with Rev. Wesley Faulk and Dr. Ralph E. Webber officiating.
Funeral services are under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Mrs. Germany was born July 10, 1958 in Natchez, MS, the daughter of Julius Delane Thornhill and Betty Sue Stansell Thornhill.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Vidalia and served as a volunteer for outreach programs (Celebrate Recovery) through the church, and also a very active member of Relay for Life.
Judy believed in investing herself in the lives of those she held dear, from her friends at International Paper and the Concordia Parish School Board to her group of close girlfriends. She made sure to spend precious time with each one and loved them with her time and her heart. She loved to play Cootie, go on trips to the beach, visit grandchildren, participate in youth activities at First Baptist Church, Vidalia.
She loved us all fiercely and showed us with how she spent her time here on Earth. She ministered to us all here and truly lived as the hands and feet of her Jesus.
Mrs. Germany was preceded in death by her parents, Father-in-law Avis Lee Germany and mother-in-law Mary Irene Germany.
Survivors include her son Lee Germany and wife Lauren of Nesbit, MS; grandchildren, Analise Faith Germany and Luke Delane Germany; two sisters, Karen Thornhill Biglane and husband Pat and Paula Thornhill Edwards and husband Duke; nieces, Joanna Biglane McNeel and husband Jason, Caroline Edwards Hinson and husband Murphy, Christy Coats and husband Danny, Cindy Johnson and husband Michael; nephews, Patrick Biglane, Jr. and wife Melinda and Preston Edwards and wife Ashley and Jimmy Dean Franks; a host of great-nieces and nephews and precious friends, too numerous to name.
Honorary pallbearers were Patrick Biglane, Jr., Preston Edwards, Jason McNeel, Murphy Hinson, Jimmy Dean Franks, Michael Johnson, Hunter Cook, and Chris Smith.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Vidalia, or the Concordia Parish Relay for Life.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
____________
Quolice Whitley Glasper
Funeral services for Quolice Whitley Glasper, 48, of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 from the St. James Baptist Church in Frogmore. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Mrs. Glasper died Septemebr 6, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, September 20 at the funeral home.
__________
JayLyn Shirlice Guice
Funeral services for JayLyn Shirlice Guice, 20, of Ferriday, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 from the Word of Faith Ambassador Outreach Church, 903 Louisiana Ave., in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Barcelona Cemetery in Waterproof, under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Miss Guice, daughter of Stephanie Lambert and Jacob Guice, Jr. died Sept. 11, 2019 at her residence.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
__________
Samuel Johnson IV
Funeral services for Samuel Johnson, IV, 20, of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 from the Harvest Baptist Church, 305 Lake Drive in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Zion Hill Church Cemetery in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Mr. Johnson, son of Trina Green and Samuel Johnson, III died September 11, 2019 in Ferriday.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
_________
Johnny Sam Jones Sr.
Funeral services for Johnny Sam Jones, Sr., 72, of Ferriday, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday with Bro. Richy Barrett officiating. Graveside service will be held at Midway Cemetery in Meadville, MS at 3 p.m., under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Johnny Sam Jones, Sr. was born on Sunday, November 10, 1946 in Natchez, MS and passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Lafayette. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam War from 1967-1969. He returned to Armstrong Tire where he worked 22 years, then was elected Chief of Police of Ridgecrest. During that time, he also worked for Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office and retired after 32 years. Johnny was a loving father, grandfather, and friend, and will definitely be missed by anyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lynn and Doris Jones; paternal grandparents Samuel J. Jones and Olive; and maternal grandparents Richard Higdon McLemore and Lillian.
Survivors include his daughter Rhonda Young and her husband John of Erath; two sons, Sam Jones and his wife Krysten of Natchez, MS and Dylan Jones of Monterey; three granddaughters, Courtney Poore and her husband Derek of Erath, Cheyenne Hunt of Abbyville and Kaci Jones of Natchez, MS; three great-grandchildren, Jaxson Paul Leblanc, Fisher Kyle Poore, and Kayde Ray Yanna; three brothers, Sonny Jones and his wife Tommye Jean, Richard Jones and his wife Debbie, and Bob Jones and his wife Sylvia all three of Ferriday.
Pallbearers will be Robert Aaron Duncan, Charles Duncan, Derek Poore, David Roche, David Hedrick, and Terryl Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time Friday, September 20, at Young's Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_________
Allen Lawrence Perritt
Funeral services for Allen Lawrence Perritt, Sr., 74, of Saint Joseph will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday with Brother A.G. Haymon, Jr. and Brother Rickey Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at Young's Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________
Allein Harkey Watson
A memorial service for Allein Harkey Watson, 83, of Saint Joseph, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church in Saint Joseph following a private family burial. The service will be officiated by Father Gregg Riley under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Allein Harkey Watson was born on January 22, 1936 in Vicksburg, MS and passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 in St. Joseph.
