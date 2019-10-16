Evelyn “Gail” Ingram
Services for Ms. Evelyn “Gail” Ingram will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Whitehall United Pentecostal Church in Whitehall with Reverend Darryl Morse, Matt Ingram, and Tyler Pritchard officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Rhinehart under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Jena.
The family requests that visitation be observed Friday, October 18, 2019 at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. till time of service at Whitehall United Pentecostal Church in Whitehall.
Ms. Ingram, 63, of Jena was born April 29, 1956 in Franklin and passed from this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Gail loved her grandchildren and she loved fishing. She was a collector of what might be called junk to some; however, she saw the beauty of all things.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband and friend, Jimmy Ingram Sr., and father, Reverend Gove Walker.
Those left to cherish in her memory include her friend, Caitie Bailey of Jena; mother, Velda Walker Thornton of Robert; son, Jimmy Ingram Jr. and wife, Lorie of Jonesville; daughters, Susan Ingram Gordon and husband, Kenn of Woodworth, Amanda Ingram Williamson and husband, Scott of Baskin; sisters, Lynette Reeves of Jonesville, Denise Morse of Robert; 13 grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and her puppies.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Ingram, Liam Gordon, Jamie Fulgham, Kieran Gordon, Jimmy Ingram, and Caitie Bailey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Williamson, Cade Ingram, and Ken Gordon.
