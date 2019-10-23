Charles Glenn Denny
Charles “Glenn” Denny, beloved husband, father, brother, and long-time resident of Minden, passed into glory after a full and joyous life, on October 6, 2019.
Funeral Services were held on October 11, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton. Rev. Skip Rainbolt of Fillmore Baptist Church officiated. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery.
Glenn was born in Jonesville, to Henry and Audrey Denny on April 29, 1950. He went to school in Ferriday. He married his wife, Mary Dragland Denny, on December 28, 1974. Glenn earned two bachelor’s degrees and worked as a computer programmer, eventually becoming the Lead Information Technology Analyst for Delta Pathology Group in Shreveport. Glenn had a mischievous sense of humor, a sparkle in his eye, and a love for music, history and nature. He was constructive and creative – Glenn didn’t just play musical instruments, he built them! He drove tractors, fixed cars, built barns, and killed snakes with his pistol. He loved cinderblocks (and all things concrete!) He also loved the mountains, hill country, and lakes. He was deeply loved by the Lord and was especially devoted to his grandchildren and his great-grandchild. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Mary Denny; his children, Shelly Denny McLain, Angie Denny Anders, and Eric Denny; his sister Laura Marguerite Crothers; brother James Henry Denny and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Hannah Patterson and husband Daniel, Reagan Spencer and husband Tim, Christian, Baylee and Garrett McLain, Coen and Ayla Denny; great-granddaughter Elinor Patterson, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Audrey Denny, and brother-in-law Albert Crothers.
Pallbearers were Daniel Crothers, Coen Denny, Christian McLain, Garrett McLain, Tim Spencer, John Michael Dragland, Joshua Dragland and Andy Dragland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.