Ferriday, LA (71334)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall may reach one inch.