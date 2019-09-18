Ferriday, LA (71334)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.