A Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was apparently shot during an incident at a Vidalia apartment complex around noon today.
Police officers from throughout the area are at the scene.
CPSO Chief Deputy David Hedrick said on a Facebook posting that the “situation has been contained” to one unit at River Meadow Apartments.
He said traffic through the area on the west side of Vidalia is limited and alternate routes have been opened.
