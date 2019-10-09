Adams Christian totaled 297 rushing yards in a 34-7 win over Brookhaven Academy Friday in Brookhaven.
ACCS improved to 5-2, while Brookhaven fell to 4-3.
Cory Sewell led the Rebel running game with 175 rushing yards.
D.J. Stampley threw a 58-yard TD pass to Wes Stockstill.
ACCS hosts St. Aloysius in a Homecoming contest Friday. The game is also a Class 5A3 District game for AC.
The Rebels host Centreville next Friday before playing its final district game at Central Hinds.
Silliman currently leads the district. The Wildcats defeated ACCS last week.
