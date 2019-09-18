Adams County Christian School dropped its first game on the field for the first time in 15 games, falling to Jackson Prep 37-0 Friday in Jackson.
“They outreached us and out-performed us,” said ACCS head coach David King. “We got exposed in a lot of areas.”
King said he is looking to put the loss behind and focus on AC’s district game at Copiah Friday.
“They are real physical,” King said.
Copiah, 2-2, is led by junior running back Triston Hayles, the son of former Trinity and ACCS coach Paul Hayles.
“He is an outstanding football player,” King said. “And their team is well-coached. This is our district opener so this is one of those games we had penciled in before the season as one we have to have.”
ACCS hosts Silliman on September 27.
