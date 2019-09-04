Adams County Christian School improved to 2-0 with its second straight shutout, blanking Columbia Academy 17-0 Friday in Columbia.
ACCS got all the points it needed on a blocked punt for a safety in the first quarter.
Claven Dunbar scored on a 7-yard run.
The final AC score came on a pass from Cory Sewell to yohan Thompson.
ACCS hosts Clinton Christian Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Clinton Christian is 2-0 on the season, defeating Park Place 38-28 in its opener before dominating Christian Home Educators Fellowship 54-8 Friday night.
ACCS, the defending Class 4A MAIS state champion, opened its season with an impressive 7-0 win over Oak Forest Academy.
The Rebels moved up to Class 5A this season.
