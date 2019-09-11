Adams County Christian School improved to 3-0 with a 41-26 win over Clinton Christian Friday in Natchez.
The Rebels were down early, but Cory Sewell scored on a 57-yard run.
Sewell added another score in the third period, while Claven Dunbar added a score.
"We were kind of in a funk to start the game," said ACCS head coach David King. "But they have a pretty good ball club. But it was good to see us battle our way through a game when we are not at our best."
ACCS plays at Jackson Prep Friday.
The last time King visited Jackson Prep in football was his junior year as a player.
"It's going to be a trip down memory lane," King said. "It's going to be an experience for our boys. But they will not be intimidated."
