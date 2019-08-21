David King picked up his first state championship at his alma mater last year as Adams County Christian School defeated Indianola for the state title.
But his mind goes back to his days of winning four state titles at Trinity when he talks about this year's defending state champions.
"We are only going to have 22 players, so it reminds me of those days," King said.
ACCS defeated Indianola 29-17 Saturday at Jackson Academy in Jackson, Ms.
King led ACCS to the state championship game against Indianola two years ago, falling to the Colonels. The Rebels lost to Starkville in the semifinals last year.
"This was certainly a special one to me," King said. "To come back to my school as headmaster and head football coach, I know what a big deal this is."
King, who graduated from ACCS in 1987, led the Rebels to their second state championship. The 1982 Rebels defeated Indianola for its first title.
"I was an eighth-grader and I followed every game they played," King said. "I know it's not easy winning a state championship."
ACCS officially finished the season at 6-7 after having to forfeit seven games because of using a player who was at Tensas Academy last year, but his former residence was not completely vacated.
"We faced a lot of adversity this year," King said. "But I think it made us closer and tougher."
Senior Glaston Magee has big shoes to fill after the departure of quarterback Sterling Yarbrough.
"He's a good athlete," King said.
Magee separated his shoulder in a jamboree last week and could miss up to a month.
"We're going to have to go back to running the football, which is not something I truly like to do," King said.
King has been pleasantly surprised with the play of junior running back Cory Sewell.
"Cory started at linebacker and had a handful of carries last year," King said. "He has really improved his speed and he works hard. I think he will be the surprise back of our area."
Senior Rhet McDonald is at fullback.
Senior Austin Blanton is the tallest offensive lineman.
"We're going to be small up front, but I've been there before," King said.
Sicily Island transfer Claven Dunbar adds athleticism on both sides of the ball.
Senior DJ Stampley anchors the defense
Vidalia High transfer Dylan LaPrairie has also impressed King.
Senior Wes Stockstill and senior Yohan Thompson return in the defensive backfield.
Thompson also gives King another weapon as a kicker.
"We don't have a lot of depth but our seniors have been working hard.
