Adams County Christian School showed it is a contender in Class 5A in Mid-South Independent Association by shocking 6A Oak Forest 7-0 Friday in Natchez.
ACCS defeated Oak Forest 26-20 last year, but had to forfeit that contest because of use of an ineligible player.
The Rebels, coming off winning the Class 4A state championship before moving up this year, scored the only touchdown of the game in the first quarter on a 4-yard Cory Sewell run.
Yohan Thompson added the point-after kick.
DJ Stampley led the Rebels with 119 yards rushing, while Sicily Island-transfer Claven Dunbar rushed for 116 yards.
Sewell and Decobus Jackson each had an interception for the Rebels.
ACCS plays at Columbia Academy Friday.
Columbia fell to Simpson 20-12 Friday in its season-opener.
The Rebels defeated Columbia 42-14 last year, but were forced to forfeit that win because of an illegal player.
Despite having to forfeit seven games last year, ACCS went on to win the 4A state championship, defeating Indianola, giving David King his first state title at his alma mater.
