Adams County Christian School rushed for 256 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-23 win over St. Aloysius to keep its playoff hopes alive.
D.J. Stampley. Claven Dunbar, Blake LaPrairie, Corey Sewell and scored touchdowns on the ground for the Rebels.
ACCS hosts Centreville Friday at 7 p.m..
The Tigers fell to Cathedral Friday night after being stopped on a 2-point conversion.
ACCS is second to Silliman in 5A3, but the Rebels have the highest power ranking in the district at 25.125.
AC ends its regular season next Friday against district foe Central Hinds.
Silliman still has district foes Central Hinds and Copiah in its final two games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.