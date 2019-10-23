Adams Christian celebrated Senior Night with a 28-6 win over Centreville Friday in Natchez.
“It’s always good when you can bat Centreivlle because they are always so well coached and competitivre,” said ACCS head coach David King. “It’s kind of hard to believe with the way we’ve been beat up that we are sitting at 7-2.”
AC led 21-0 at halftime after Wes Stockstill intercepted a pass and raced 83 yards for the score.
DJ Stampley passed 19 yards to VJ Knight and added two TD runs. Stampley finished with 142 yards on the night.
Cory Sewell collected 10 tackles for ACCS, while Blake LaPrairie added seven.
Claven Dunbar had an interception.
ACCS ends its regular season at Central Hinds Friday.
“It’s their senor night and they have nothing to lose,” King said. “We will have a first-round playoff contest at home, which is exciting for us. We just have to take care of business.”
