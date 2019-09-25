Adams County Christian School opened MAIS Distric 3-5A play with a hard-fought 35-10 win at Copiah Academy Friday.
“The first half we did not have our A game,” said ACCS head coach David King. “We had an attitude adjustment at halftime and our guys played their best half of football in the second half. Both teams were battling injuries and had a several new faces out there.”
After Copiah returned the opening kick for a touchdown, AC answered with a 6-yard run by D.J. Stampley to pull to within 7-6.
Stampley, who finished with 107 yards on 13 carries, added a 11-yard TD run in the second quarter and added the conversion run.
Stampley scored on a 15-yard run in the third quarter and passed to VJ Knight for another score.
“We seem to have someone different stepping up in a lot of our games,” King said. “Other teams take away something and we have to go another way. I’ve been real pleased with out rotation, sending kids in and out. This is a very close-knit bunch.”
Rhett McDonald scored on a 4-yard run.
ACCS returns home Friday for a district contest with Silliman of Clinton, La.
Silliman is 3-2, with losses to Parklane and Oak Forest.
The Wildcats are coming off a 46-10 win over Amite School Center.
“They are the second-best team we’ve played along with Oak Forest besides Jackson Prep,” King said. They are very fast and match up really well with us. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
