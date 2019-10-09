Block High coach Benny Vault is looking to change the culture a bit in Jonesville, which led to the Bears hosting Class 4A Bolton for Homecoming on Saturday.
"We had people tailgating and they were really excited about it," Vault said. "I started that in Alexandria (Peabody High) and it went over well. We'll try and do one next year, as well."
The Bears fell to 1-4 with a 55-28 loss to Bolton.
Block scored first, but Bolton answered in a big way, leading 39-8 at halftime.
"They had three backs over 250 pounds," Vault said. "We are so small that we just couldn't stop them."
Bolton junior Jadarius Welch rusehd 25 times for 276 yards, scoring two touchdowns.
The visiting Bears finished with 554 rushing yards on the night.
Junior Zurilius Swaizer rushed for 117 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Block hosts Logansport in its District 3-1A opener Friday.
Block is ranked No. 21 in the Class 1A power ranking. Sicily Island is at 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.