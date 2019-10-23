Block High put forth one of its best effort of the season, but came up just short, falling to LaSalle 32-26 Thursday in Olla.
The Bears, 1-6, led 20-16 at halftime.
“That was the first time we’ve really run the offense worth anything,” said Block head coach Benny Vault. “We had over 400 yards in offense, but just couldn’t stop them.”
LaSalle scored the winning touchdown with 5:13 remaining in the game.
Dre Curry led Block with 155 rushing yards, while Zavion Green rushed for 120.
Tylik Davis, Chad Green and Gary Stevenson led the Bear defense.
Block hosts Montgomery Friday.
“They run a spin offense where they try and get their guys out in space,” Vault said. “They have a number of athletes. But our guys are looking forward to the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.