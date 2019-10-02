Block High fell to 1-3 after falling to Bunkie 35-2 Thursay in Bunkie.
“We really didn’t play that bad,” said Block coach Benny Vault. “The beginning of the game we got it inside the red zone three or four times, but couldn’t score.”
Block was able to get points off of one of those drives as the Bears tackled the Bunkie quarterback in his own end zone attempting to pass.
Block hosts Bolton Friday.
“They have a couple of 230-pound backs,” Vault said. “They run the single wing and use a direct snap. They will run it right between the tackles so we have to be tough up front.”
(0) comments
