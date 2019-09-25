Block High fell to 1-2 on the season as the Bears fell to Grant 27-14.
Tylik Davis returned a kickoff 62 yards for a score and Jaden Jones caught a touchdown pass. Chad Green also caught a 2-point conversion.
“We just didn’t get it done,” said Block coach Benny Vault. “We didn’t block the right people. And we had a touchdown called back.”
The Bears travel to Bunkie Friday.
Bunkie started out the season wiht wins of Mamou and St, Edmund before falling to Marksville Friday..
“They look pretty tough and have some big kids,” Vault said. “But there games are good for us for when we get into our district schedule. It will have us prepared.”
