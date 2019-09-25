Brookhaven Academy sophomore quarterback Tyler Fortenberry scored from three yards out with no time remaining to give the Cougars a heart-stopping 34-33 win over Cathedral Friday in Brookhaven.
“Our kids did a lot of positive things, but we just couldn’t finish,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne.
It was Homecoming night for Brookhaven as Cougar head coach Ron Rushing faced his former team.
Cathedral scored on the previous drive to go up 33-28 with 1:19 left in the game as Bryson moore scored on a 29-yard run.
Senior wideout Harrison Brownlee caught a pass on the final drive that got BA down to the Cathedral 5-yard line with just 11 seconds left. The Cougars spiked the ball to stop the clock and then ran two incomplete passes before the frantic Fortenberry winner.
Cathedral scored first on a 41-yard touchdown pass from J.T. Taylor to Sam Mosby.
Cathedral used a touchdown run by J.C. Harris to go back up 13-7.
“We had many opportunities to extend our lead,” Darbonne said. “We had a dropped slant pass that could have gone for a touchdown that ended up as an interception. We muffed a punt just before halftime and they ended up scoring. And we dropped an interception on their last drive.But our kids fought hard.”
Cathedral plays at Riverfield in Rayville Friday.
“They are undefeated and have beaten some good teams,” Darbonne said. “We just have to cut out the mistakes.”
