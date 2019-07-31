LSU football has had its share of colorful players and coaches, going way back to running backs Billy Cannon in the 1950s and bar-hopping Eddie Ray from Vicksburg in the late 1960s to Tyrann Mathieu (aka the Honey Badger), kickoff wedge-destroyer Rusty Brown in the late 1970s, long-flowing hair A.J., Duhe in the early 1970s, from Italian coach Gerry DiNardo who could have starred in The Sopranos to Les Miles, who wants to star in everything.
There was Dwayne Bowe who didn’t seem to care what quote came out.
And who will ever forget Austrailan punter Brad Wing on a fake punt holding the football out to a Florida player, thus negating a perfectly executed touchdown.
Sticking with the current team, you definitely have to throw Bredien Fehoko in there.
Feheko gained national attention with his pre-game “Haka”, which is done with his family just as the team enters the locker room after walking down Victory Hill . It’s become so popular that huge crowds gather to watch the Fehoko’s perform this traditional war cry, which is derived from their culture.
Fehedo's dad, Vili, served as “Vili the Warrior” at the University of Hawaii football and men’s volleyball games for over a decade.
So where does Joe Burrow rate among some of the more flamboyant and unforgettable LSU players?
Right near the top. We're talking about a guy who showed up at SEC Media Days with Road Runner socks.
A guy from Ohio who turned his small hometown into LSU fans -- yes, even in Buckeye country.
A guy who has no problem seeing his name spelled Burreaux.
A guy who took a vicious no-look blindside block on an interception against Central Florida and came back to have the game of his life.
A guy who told LSU fans to expect 40-to-50 points scored each game this year.
Asked why he was so confident the Tigers could score “40, 50, or 60 points” per game this year, Burrow made that point clear.
“The main thing is we have everybody back,” he said. “And we only lost two guys that really played a lot for us on offense last year. So the experience coming back is the main thing. And there's some new concepts that we have that I'm really excited about.”
Tiger fans love their quarterbacks a little cocky. See Bert Jones.
At those same Media Days, Burrow talked about Louisiana food being better than Ohio (not even Ohions could get upset about that) to binge-watching Netflix's Stranger Things this summer.
And when Hurricane Barry caused his Internet to go out, he turned to YouTube videos on his phone.
"I watched a lot of videos about relativity, quantum mechanics, black holes, wormholes, white holes, electrons, neutrons, neutron stars," he said. "All that good stuff."
But you can't win LSU fans without producing on the field. Or giving everything you have on every play.
In a game he did not deserve to lose, Burrow collapsed onto the floor after doing everything possible in LSU's seven-overtime, five-hour marathon loss at Texas A&M in which he attempted 38 passes and ran 29 times.
This is a guy who begged former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer to play him on the kickoff team.
Burrow admits to having two strange superstitions: eating a Carmel apple sucker before each game and wearing one game sock inside out.
Burrow graduated from Ohio State last spring. He is now in a Master’s program at LSU (Liberal Arts) that requires only online classes.
Burrow cut his shoulder-length hair earlier this summer to adjust to the Louisiana summer.
And yes, southern belles drool over him.
Burrow, who learned to cook to avoid the fatty south Louisiana food (he once ate a burned chicken tortilla) is still very popular back in Ohio, especially among Buckeye fans.
Ohio State was playing TCU in Arlington, Tx., last fall when LSU's last-second win over Auburn flashed on the jumbotron.
A loud roar from the scarlet and gray dressed fans as Burrow was shown following the last-second field goal to win the game for the Tigers.
Burrow has one more season at LSU. Depending on the outcome season, the former Buckeye can go from being one of the most colorful ever to one of the greatest ever.
After all, LSU fans love a winner. And it appears the quirkier the better.
