Caldwell running back Devonte Tatum scored his third touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard run that put the Spartans up 21-6 to clinch a 28-6 win over Franklin Parish Friday in Columbia.
“(Tatum) is the real deal,” said Franklin Parish coach Whitney McCartney. “He is impressive. But we have to do a better job of tackling.”
Tatum’s last touchdown came after Franklin Parish turned the ball over on the Caldwell 22-yard line on a fumble with the score 14-6 in the third quarter.
“That is the most talented Caldwell team I’ve seen in a while, but we had some key turnovers and penalties that really hurt us,” McCartney said.
Franklin Parish fullback Greg Bailey suffered a severely sprained ankle on the second play of the game.
“That’s the 14th starter we’ve lost to an injury since the season started,” McCartney said.
Franklin Parish’s only score came on a 38-yard run by Troy Meadows.
Franklin Parish hosts Richwood of Monroe Friday.
It’s the home opener for the Patriots.
“They are similar to Caldwell,” McCartney said of Richwood. “They are big and very athletic. Their defense is really good. We have to clean up our mistakes and finish drives.”
Kickoff Friday is 7 p.m.
