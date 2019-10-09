Cathedral High outscored Clinton Christian 57-36 Friday night, as the Green Wave improved to 5-2 on the season.
Cathedral earned a win against Bowling Green after the Buccaneers had to forfeit its wins because of the use of two ineligible players. Bowling Green beat Cathedral in first game of the season.
Friday night, J.T. Taylor tossed five touchdown passes in the contest.
“It took us a little while to get started,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne. “They were committed to stopping the run. J.T. and our receivers really clicked and the timing was good. We had to take advantage of what they gave us.”
Ben White, Parker Murray combined for four TD receptions.
Sam Mosby also had key catches for the Green Wave.
White and Murray also had interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.
JC Harris scored on two touchdown runs to add to the Green Wave total.
“We had some injuries on defense, so I knew we would have trouble containing them in the open field,” Darbonne said. “But we were able to make some stops.”
Cathedral travels to Centreville Academy Friday.
“They are hard-nosed and always tough,” Darbonne said. “They have another good group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.