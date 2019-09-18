Cathedral High gave home fans plenty to cheer about in a 37-0 win over River Oaks Friday in the Green Wave’s district opener.
“It took us a little while to get going, but our defense really played well the entire game,” said Cathedral head coach Chuck Darbonne.
J.C. Harris rushed for 115 yards and scored two touchdowns.
J.T. Taylor passed to Sam Mosby for a 37-yard TD connection.
Bryson Moore returned a fumble five yards for another Green Wave score.
Ben White and Landon Lees had interceptions for the Green Wave.
“It’s always good to start out 2-0 in district,” Darbonne said. “The confidence continues to build. I wasn’t sure how we would after we lost our first game, but these guys have bounced back strong.”
Cathedral visits Brookhaven Academy, led by former Cathedral coach Ron Rushing on Friday.
The Cougars defeated Centreville 24-20 Friday.
“Brookhaven has scored a lot of points and we expect them to spread it out and play wide open,” Darbonne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.