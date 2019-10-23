Cathedral High kept its first round home playoff game hopes alive with a 60-7 Homecoming win over Amite School Center Friday.
Cathedral led 47-7 at halftime.
"The guys came out focused and we were able to play a lot of guys," said Cathedral High head coach Chuck Darbonne. "We are steadily progressing."
The Green Wave improved to 7-2 on the season and have a power rating of 22.375, just behind district champion Riverfield at 27.
JT Taylor tossed two touchdown passes, totaling 180 yards through the air.
Ben White had 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
JCHarris rushed for 120 yards and added two touchdowns.
Bryson Moore added a TD run. Clayton Devening added a score.
Harper Jones added an interception.
Cathedral visits St. Aloysius in Vicksburg Friday.
"They have the most talented players of any team we've played," Darbonne said. "This is a good road test for us and will help us prepare for the playoffs."
Cathedral will host a first round playoff game o November 1s.
A win over St. Aloysius will give Cathedral a No. 5 seed, while a loss could put the Green Wave at No. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.