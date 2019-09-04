Cathedral High picked up its first win of the season, defeating St. Joseph of Madison 18-14.
Cathedral led 17-12 at halftime before the Bruins, who are coached by former Mississippi State quarterback John Bond, went up 14-12 in the third quarter.
Bryson Moore scored twice for Cathedral, while Landon Lees had touchdown.
“It was a sloppy game, but we did what we had to do,” said Cathedral head coach Chuck Darbonne. “The main thing is the guys battled hard.”
Kaden Batieste had an interception on St. Joseph’s final drive to seal the win.
“We just stalled offensively in the third quarter,” Darbonne said. “Sam Mosby had a couple of big catches on third and fouth down in the final quarter to convert first downs on our game-winning drive. I think our running game helped wear them down in the final quarter.”
Cathedral hosts Hillcrest Christian Friday.
“They have some big kids and some good athletes,” Darbonne said. “They play hard. We have to go in focused and not turn the ball over.”
