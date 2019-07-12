The First Coach Ko’s (Ako Nelson) Skills and Drills Football Camp will be held Saturday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sicily Island Recreational Park.
The camp was originally scheduled for Saturday, but rains expected this weekend forced the postponement.
The camp is for ages 5-18.
The first 20 to register will pay $20, while everyone after the first 20 will be $25.
The price includes meal, wristband and T-shirt.
Canadian Football League star Weldon Brown will be a special guest.
Brown was a cornerback at Louisiana Tech and played one year for Jacksonville.
Contact Coach Ko at 832-335-7966 or Eric Price at 318-757-5705 for more information.
