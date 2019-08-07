Stephen Collins has returned to Delta Charter, adding the duties of assistant football coach to head coach Blake Wheeler to his previous time at the Ferriday school.
Collins was a teacher at Delta Charter when it opened in 2013. He spent two years and was set to serve as an assistant coach in 2015 when he got the call from Sicily Island to take the head coaching job. Sicily Island was in its first year of football after dropping the football program in 2001,
After a year at Sicily Island, Collins took an assistant coaching and teaching job at Natchez High, where he spent three years.
Collins, who graduated from North Natchez High, coached at Block under Benny Vault for seven years and was an assistant coach at Ferriday High for four years.
“Everywhere I have been it’s kind of like home,” Collins said. “Returning to Delta Charter is very special. It definitely felt like coming home with the way everyone has welcomed me. There’s a great environment at this school.”
Collins will teach Algebra and Geometry. He will serve as defensive back coach, while Cleothis Cummings is the defensive line coach.
“CC was the defensive line coach at Block and I was defensive back coach for Benny Vault at Block,” Collins said. “It’s kind of come full circle.This is a great coaching staff here and everything just fell together.”
Collins said it was tough leaving Natchez High.
“I’m going to miss those kids,” he said. “But this opportunity came up and I couldn’t pass it up. I looked back at my time here before and it was very good times so I said why not. It’s good to be appreciated.”
Collins said the biggest challenge the Storm will have this year is staying healthy.
“I’m used to having the numbers at a 5A school, but I’ve been through it at 1A schools before,” he said. “A number of kids have to go both ways. But these kids listen and are very receptive. And it looks like they’ve been working hard in the weight room. But depth is always going to be a problem.”
Delta Charter will travel to Bastrop for a jamboree at Beekman Charter on August 30 before opening its season at Delhi Charter on September 6. DCS hosts Peabody on September 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.