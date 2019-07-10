The Concordia Dixie Boys All-Stars finished third in the district tournament held in Vidalia this past weekend.
Concordia defeated Richland American 13-12 Friday in its first game.
Chip Tucker, Gage Cupstid, Jake Spears and Coleman Carter each pitched.
Tucker and Carter had three hits each, while Jawayne Mackey had two hits.
Concordia lost to Monroe 15-5 Saturday.
Tucker had two hits, while Spears walked four times.
Concordia stayed alive with an 18-2 win over Morehouse Sunday.
Spears, Williamson, Cupstid and Tucker each pitched.
Blake Grayson, Williamson, Tucker and Jacob Bradford had two hits each.
Cupstid walked three times.
Concordia fell to Monroe 8-5 in eight innings Monday night.
Monroe scored two runs in the sixth, one in the seventh and three in the eighth for the win.
Only three of Monroe's runs were earned.
Grayson led Concordia at the plate with three hits in five at-bats.
The top four teams from the tournament advance to the state tournament in Monroe beginning July 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.