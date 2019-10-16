Think Vidalia High football and two names come right to mind.
Walter Stampley was a key in starting Vidalia High football, and Dee Faircloth coached at least 2,000 VHS students over his 44 years as head coach.
Earlier I wrote about Neville opening its season against Ruston in what would be the 1,000th game for Neville High, which began playing football in 1931.
That made me curious about Ferriday High, which began its football program in 1927.
So after a lot of tallying, I discovered that Ferriday’s season-opening game at Alexandria Senior High this year was the 1,107th game for a Ferriday High football team.
Ferriday’s 1,000th game was its final game of 2009, a 21-0 loss to Farmerville in the first round of the playoffs.
Vidalia started football much later than Ferriday.
The first game of the season at Sicily Island was the 690th football game for Vidalia High.
Fate brought Walter Stampley to Vidalia. The town and its people kept him here ever since.
“I planned on staying here six weeks,” said Stampley, who died in 2014.
Stampley was named Mississippi Player of the Year as a running back. He received a scholarship offer from Tennessee and planned to attend until being drafted in the Army.
Stampley served in World War II’s China-Burma-India Theater of Operations while in the Army from July 1943 to January 1946.
Stampley graduated from Mississippi Southern in December of 1949 and was looking for a coaching job.
Vidalia High basketball coach Thomas Patten died in a drowning accident on the Mississippi River in March of 1950.
“I saw where there was a opening for a coaching position in Vidalia,” said Stampley, whose parents resided in Natchez at the time. “I applied for the job even though I didn’t know a sole in Vidalia. I didn’t hear anything until about four or five weeks later when the superintendent (J.S. Burris) called me and asked if I could report to work on Monday.”
Stampley, who would be the basketball and baseball coach, said he had no intention of telling anyone he was not planning on staying long because he wanted to coach football.
“About that time, the Mississippi River Bridge became a free bridge and I thought Vidalia would start to grow, which it did,” Stampley said. “I decided to stay another year.”
Stampley then began discussing with principal Clyde Smith the possibility of organizing a football team.
“Clyde Smith gave the me the go-ahead,” Stampley said. “I had about 20-to-22 boys say they were interested. I was young enough to think I could take those boys and beat Notre Dame.”
Stampley said there was no sporting goods store in the area selling football equipment at the time.
“I had to order our equipment from a New York company,” Stampley said. “When they arrived, the man from the railroad depot company called me and said I had a package. I asked him, ‘How much do I owe you?’ He said, ‘$600.’ We didn’t have a penny of any kind or an athletic account.”
It was at that time, Stampley found out what kind of community he had become a part of in Vidalia.
“The support was unbelieveable,” he said. “There were so many people too numerous to mention who took a real interest in what we were doing. Whatever we needed, they got together and did it.”
The late Sidney Murray, who was an alderman at the time before going on to serve as mayor of Vidalia from 1960-84, spearheaded the effort.
Murray told the Sentinel in 1985 how the town helped Stampley begin the football program.
“I went to City Attorney Nathan Calhoun and asked if the Town could buy the uniforms and donate them to the team,” Murray was quoted as saying. “He told me we could not legally do it, but could possibly make a loan to the school.”
He said, “I went to Mayor Jack Dale and he said he had no objections to making such a loan if the Town Council approved it. I then contacted every member of the Town Council and gained their approval. At the next meeting we approved the loan with Mayor Dale’s blessings.”
“Half of them didn’t know how to put their uniforms on,” Stampley said.
Vidalia’s first-ever home football game was played at the high school, which was then located where the Vidalia Upper Elementary currently sits near the levee.
“Billy Priester donated the officials for the ball game,” Stampley said. “We had to dress out in the swimming pool dressing room.”
Vidalia lost to Jefferson Military Academy 19-0 in its first game.
There was no press box, but Murray helped out at the park announcing the games.
The Vikings would earn their first-ever win against Jefferson Military College, winning 14-6 as Arnell Tipton scored the first-ever Vidalia touchdown.
Vidalia lost to Ferriday’s “B” team 40-0, but tied them in a rematch the next week, 13-13. The Vikings finished 1-6-1.
In 1953, Vidalia went 3-4-1, including a 12-0 loss at Gilbert.
“That was a night game and one of our followers said if Gilbert had lights then why can’t we get lights in Vidalia,” Stampley said. “Sidney Murray also worked at Johns-Manville and he helped work out an arrangement where Manville swapped out pilings for poles with Crosby Lumber Company. The City of Vidalia help put the poles, cross-ties and lights up.”
Vidalia lost to Louisiana Technical College 18-0 in its first game under the lights.
“Some fans said the reason we lost was because the players were admiring the lights too much,” Stampley said.
The lights have shown bright at Vidalia since Faircloth replaced Don Alonzo as Viking head football coach in 1969.
In 1961, Vidalia went 11-1-0, earning its first district championship.
Fred Foster took over for Dan Chase as Viking coach in 1964, leading Vidalia to a 9-1-1 record in its first year in Class A.
Vidalia went 7-4 in 1967, losing to Kinder in the playoffs after the game ended 0-0. Kinder was named winner because they had 14 first downs to five for Vidalia.
In 1968, upon graduation, Faircloth was offered a job by legendary coach Johnny Buck at Kinder but ended up taking a job as an assistant to football coach Don Alonzo at Vidalia. The following year when Alonzo took the head coaching job at St. Aloysius in Vicksburg, Ms., Faircloth was promoted to head coach.
Faircloth’s 1969 team opened the season with a win over Winnsboro.
“I thought there’s nothing to this,” Faircloth said.
That team finished 2-8.
Vidalia moved up to Class AA in 1970.
The 1973 Viking team went 8-2-2, allowing only 14 points during the regular season, stringing together a streak of holding opponents scoreless for 37 straight quarters before being scored on by St. Louis in the playoffs.
Vidalia lost to St. Louis 13-12 in the Class AA quarterfinals.
The 37 scoreless quarters tied a mark set by Springhill in 1969. It would be broken by Teurlings Catholic in 1982 when they held opponents to 44 straight scoreless quarters.
“We hardly talked about the shutout streak,” said running back and All-State linebacker George Cupit, who earned a scholarship to LSU. “We just wanted to do our jobs and keep developing during the year. All we were concentrating on was winning games. Our fans started getting into it, but we just took it play by play.”
Cupit was named top player on offense and defense in the district while also earning all-State honors. He tied with Tallulah quarterback Warren Trimble for the Offensive Player of the Year. Trimble is now head football coach at Richwood High.
St. Louis of Lake Charles junior running back Thad Minaldi heard the talk. He knew every yard he would rush for against Vidalia would be earned on the night of November 30, 1973 in their Class AA quarterfinal contest.
“We saw where Vidalia had not been scored on in a while and we were very concerned,” said Minaldi, who would go on to star at LSU.
The Vikings boasted of one of the top defenses in the state as the ‘72 team broke every defense school record, allowing only 14 points during the regular season. Nine of its 10 wins were shutouts, with only 3A Ponchatula defeating the Vikings by a 14-0 score.
The 14 points allowed broke the previous record of 21 allowed in 1962.
The Viking defense allowed only 48.8 yards rushing during the regular season and 26.1 through the air.
Vidalia had several players sign college scholarships after that season, including George Cupit with LSU, Mike Lemen with Southeastern, Marty Probst with Northeast Louisiana and Robbie Savant with Louisiana Tech.
St. Louis lost to Notre Dame 28-0 in the state championship game after defeating Jackson in the semifinals.
“We talked about that game some,” Cupit said of Minaldi.”Thad said that was the hardest he had been hit all year.”
Cupit was red-shirted his freshman year, so he and Minaldi played all four years together and became very close friends.
“George was a hard-nosed player who worked hard and never gave up,” Minaldi said. “George was a fiercely loyal friend and a great guy during those days. I should say also Terry Robiskie was, as well. I was fortunate enough to start at fullback as a freshman, so I was in same backfield with Terry. He helped me a great deal, as I tried to contend with starting as a freshman during a very difficult year for our team.”
LSU coach Charles McClendon worked Minaldi at linebacker his junior year and he played fullback, splitback and linebacker as a junior before playing his entire senior year at linebacker. He was a team captain his senior year of 1978 at LSU, along with running back Charles Alexander.
In 1994, Vidalia went 8-4. losing to Winnsboro 14-6 in the regionals after beating Winnsboro 6-0 in the regular season.
The Vikings went 9-2 in 1996, falling to Northeast Zachary in the playoffs. Northeast Zachary was led by former LSU speedster Trindon Holiday.
Northeast Zachary would have two or three players in motion before several snaps, but it was never called.
“They looked like a Canadian football team,” Faircloth said.
Vidalia went 10-2 i 1999, falling to Christian Life in the second round. Christian Life watered its field down to offset the speed of Class 2A Player of the Year Dariel Mays. Christian Life was led by future LSU standout Michael Clayton.
Vidalia finished 10-0 in 2002 and 2003, falling to West St. John in the Class 2A semifinals in Edgard.
Faircloth resigned after the 2009 season to deal with prostate cancer, but returned has head coach in 2017.
The Vikings reached the quarterfinals last year.
Faircloth had to step down as head coach this year after an LHSAA by-law was enforced saying no retired coach could be head coach in football or basketball.
Rob Faircloth took over as head coach this year, with Dee staying on the staff to assist his nephew.
Don’t be surprised to see Rob still in charge when Vidalia reaches that magical 1,000th game.
It’s in the blood.
