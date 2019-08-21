Cathedral High head football coach Chuck Darbonne is smiling a lot more these days. And there’s good reason for that going into his fourth year as Green Wave head coach.
“This is as optimistic as I have been since I arrived here,” Darbonne said. “We’re in a new district and we have several returning starters. We have a chance to go deep into the playoffs. Most of our kids had to play when they were younger and had to play during some tough years. They are better for that now.”
Darbonne is ready to hit the field after ending the season in what he called one of the worst team efforts in three years in a 40-6 loss to Starkville in the first round of the playoffs.
The Green Wave finished the season at 4-7 last year.
Darbonne will be counting on nine seniors, with more than half going both ways.
JT Taylor returns at quarterback.
“JT is the first player I have ever coached who has started at quarterback for more than three yeas,” Darbonne said. “I’m looking for him to have a big year.”
Junior Bryson Moore started off with several 100-yard rushing games before then senior Tyriek Lee took over.
Hillcrest senior J.C. Harris will also see a lot of carries.
Junior Landon Lees
Wide receiver are Ben White, who missed last season after a baseball injury, junior Sam Mosby, junior KJ Washington and Clayton Devening
Seniors Chris Johnson and Ethan Huff anchor the offensive line. Junior Jones Richardson is being moved from tight end to the offensive line.
Aiden Whitaker senior Chris Johnson and
Moore and Lees anchor the defense.
“We lost two good ones in Lance Gaude and Ty Bertelsen, but we have several kids returning who got a lot of experience,” Darbonne said.
Cathedral opens its season on Friday as the Green Wave welcome Bowling Green of Amite.
The 1969 Cathedral Magnolia Conference championship team will be honored on September 13 as the Wave hosts River Oaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.