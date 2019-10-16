Delta Charter boys basketball coach Geary Crawford is all business this season. Even down to the Storm’s appearance.
“They will be wearing neckties this year,” Crawford said. “You carry yourself the way you dress. Every day is going to be business and that starts with me.”
Delta Charter finished 8-23 last year, falling to district rival Delhi in the first round of the playoffs.
“We’ve got a good group this season.” Crawford said.
The good and bad news is the Storm will be playing on a new gym floor.
“I hate we didn’t get a chance to spend as much time working during the summer, but we really needed a gym floor,” Crawford said. “You make a lot of leaps during the off-season.”
Crawford suffered another blow when point guard Jestin Garrison tore his ACL in football and will miss the entire season.
“I was going to have him at point and move Kavarius (Whitehead) to No. 2 guard,” Crawford said.
Whitehead led the Storm with 17 points a game.
“Everyone knows the basketball has to go through Kavarius,” Crawford said.
Other returning players include senior Ny’Kel Brooks, sophomores Jason Griffin, Trace Miller and Kenzeric Hollins.
“We are going out to control what we can control,” Crawford said. “We are going to work hard and represent our school and families. And it’s all going to be about effort and discipline. We’re not going to look at the clock at times and say, ‘Oh, there’s just two minutes left. We’re going to look at the clock and say we’ve got two minutes to get back into this.’ We’re going to find out how to win games this year.”
