Delta Charter came up short in its season-opener, falling to Delhi Charter 25-18 in Delhi Friday.
"It was a battle," said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. "They took advantage of a couple of more things than we did. At times we looked good and at times we looked really tired."
Delta Charter scored on its first possession as Kavarius Whitehead passed 36 yards to to Ny’Kell Broks for the score giving the Storm a 6-0 lead.
Delhi Charter answered with a scoring run with four minutes remaining in the opening period to tie the game at 6-6.
The Storm regained the lead with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter as Whitehead passed 15 yards to Chandler Harrison for the score for a12-6 Delta Charter lead.
Delhi Charter answered three minutes later with a rushing TD and conversion kick that put the Gators up 13-12.
The Gators scored with three minutes remaining in the first half on a fun that gave Delhi Charter a 19-12 halftime lead.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Storm struck with a 44-yard TD pass from Whitehead to Payten Roberts with seven minutes to play in the game. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Storm trailing 19-18.
Delta Charter converted a fourth down at its 33 with five minutes remaining and over it down for a score two minutes later.
Delta Charter hosts Peabody in its first home game Friday.
The Storm continue their rugged schedule wiht an away game at Jonesboro-Hoge on September 20 before beginning district play at Oak Grove, considered one of the teams favored to win Class 1A this season.
The Storm return home on September 4 against traditional rival Sicily Island, which opened with a win over Vidalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.