One thing you better have facing a team like SicilyIsland is sure tackling.
Even without its top playmaker -- Keon T. Dunbar- -- theT igers have a few playmakers who are exceptional in open space
Delta Charter’s defense Friday night against Sicily Island in Ferriday was as good as I have seen since the Storm officially began playing football in 2015.
Sicily Island finished with rushing yards and did not score until the fourth quarter
Storm defensive players had Sicily Island players hemmed up most of the night and even when Tiger athletes were reversing field and trying to make a play off a broken play as they have done so many times this year. But a Storm defender was there to shut it down the majority of the night.
Meanwhile, Delta Charter's offense set the tone scoring on its second possession.
Junior Tre Griffin -- one of the most underrated backs in northeast Louisiana --was a beast. Several times the running back went into a mass of players only to pop out and run free up and down the field.
When it appeared Sicily Island was taking the momentum after pulling within 13-8 with four minutes remaining and forcing Delta Charter into a third and long. Griffin broke several tackles and broke loose down the sideline for a 53-yard touchdown run
It was the first win of the season for Delta Charter. It was also much needed considering the brutal district the Storm lines up against. I still don’t understand playing teams in district you will not see in the postseason.
Further up the road, Vidalia High fell to 1-5 with a 28-12 loss to Rayville.
Vidalia coach Rob Faircloth has faced more adversity in the two months he took over as head coach than most coaches face in two years.
It's been a year of turmoil off the field for the Vikings that began when the LHSAA released a memorandum to all member school principals saying the association approved the language, "does not allow faculty or non-faculty retired coaches to be head coaches in the sports of football and basketball."
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine asked in the memo that "I ask you chose not to utilize retired coaches and/or any other non-faculty coach for your head basketball or head football positions until a recommendation is submitted to this office to change the language in the LHSAA Bylaws."
In 2009, Faircloth resigned as Vidalia High head football coach to deal with prostate cancer.
Faircloth considered - and actually turned in his resignation when practice began for the 2009 season after his second chemo treatment for prostate cancer. But several of his players showed up at his doorstep and Faircloth was back the next day.
Dee Faircloth stepped aside, and his nephew, Rob, who has been concentrating on the Viking defense up until that point -- promoted to head coach
And then -- insult of all insults -- the LHSAA approves a motion that coaches with 25 years or more of coaching can now be head coaches.
This was one day before Vidalia's season-opener at Sicily Island.
Are you serious?
You actually admit you messed up but you make a bigger mess out of it by correcting it way too late.
Dee graciously declined returning after all the work and preparation he saw Rob putting into the team.
So besides dealing with all that, five days before it’s season opener, Rob's starting quarterback is dismissed from the team after breaking a team rule and causing a scene at the school. He is no longer enrolled at Vidalia.
Senior back Cam'Ron Randall was moved to quarterback and that forces a number of other personnel moves.
Most people don’t realize at a small school one change leads to several others and can throw off everything.
Truth be told, Rob being named head coach was likely to happen down the road. And that added preparation would have made it the most logical choice.
Dee was setting him up for that and Rob was grasping everything he could while still serving as an assistant coach.
Rob and the Vikings will survive the adversity and setbacks and continue to prepare for the remainder of the season as if they were 4-1 instead of 1-4.
Rob certainly hasn’t let this overwhelm him. If anything Rob is more determined that ever to right the ship
You can count on that. And you can also count on Rob being the best person for the job.
Even further up the road in Lake Providence, Ferriday found itself in a 14 14 tie with General Trass in the first half Friday.
That may have been the best thing to happen for Stanley Smith and his staff.
Ferriday would go on to win 58-14. I'm sure some encouragement from the Trojan coaches went a long way in that result.
Trojan players may have been feeling a little too good about themselves. This team has shown me they are as focused as any Ferriday team in the past few years. But they are still teenagers.
It’s like Ferriday assistant coach Kenny Kitchen told me a couple of weeks ago -- "They are watching the same film we are."
That brief scare is sure to have Ferriday more focused the remainder of the season.
And there's good reason to be. Ferriday holds its fate in its own hands when it comes to hosting playoff games.
And Melz Field in November can be quite an intimidating place to play.
