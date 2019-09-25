Jonesboro-Hodge outscored Delta Charter 30-12 in the second quarter to defeat the Storm 52-26 Friday in Jonesboro.
"We were playing really well up to halftime," said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. "But they just wore us down in the second half. We had a lot of missed tackles on defense."
Delta Charter took its only lead with six minutes remaining in the second quarter as Tre' Griffin scored on a 3-yard run. Kavarius Whitehead passed to Ny'kell Brooks on the conversion.
A short TD run with two minutes remaining in the half along with the two-point conversion put J-H up 16-8.
Griffin scored on a 23-yard run to pull Delta Charter within 16-14 with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
Jonesboro-Hodge completed a touchdown pass just before half to go up 22-14 at intermission.
Whitehead passed 18 yards to Brooks to pull the Storm within 44-20 with six minutes remaining. J-H scored its final TD with two minutes remaining.
Payten Roberts scored from two yards out with seconds remaining to make the final 52-26.
"I was very encouraged by that touchdown," Wheeler said. "It shows our kids don't give up."
Tre Griffin rushed for 156 yards on 18 carries and returned three kickoffs for 135 yards. Jestin Garrison left the game with a torn ACL.
Delta Charter plays at No. 1 Oak Grove Friday.
"It's always tough playing Oak Grove, especially at their place," Wheeler said. "And they have a new field we're excited about playing on. We're going up there looking to execute and compete to the best of our ability.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.