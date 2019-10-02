Delta Charter hung with top-ranked Class 1A Oak Grove for one quarter before the Tigers scored 35 points in the second quarter on its way to a 56-8 District 2-1A win in Oak Grove.
"Their level of physicality just wears you down," said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. "We hung with them for a quarter, but our guys having to go both ways they started breaking some long runs in the second half."
The contest was played on Oak Grove's new turf.
"If we lose at a place, that's a good place to lose," Wheeler said. "They have an awesome facility, as good as any I have played or coached on. Their turf is preparing them for the Superdome. And I fully expect them to be there."
Delta Charter was held to 138 total yards in the contest.
The Storm ruined the shutout early in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard touchdown run by Tre Griffin.
Griffin led Delta Charter with 36 yards on 12 carries.
Hayden McFarland added the two-point conversion run.
Kavarius Whitehead was 4-for-10 for 61 yards.
Chandler Harrison had two catches for 33 yards and led the Storm defense with 11 tackles.
Jacob Hawkins had two catches for 28 yards.
Eighth-grader Juvari Singleton returned two kicks for 71 yards.
Delta Charter (0-4, 0-1) hosts district rival Sicily Island High School Friday at 7 p.m.
Sicily Island, 2-2, is ranked No. 29 in the Class 1A rankings, while Delta Charter is ranked No. 29.
