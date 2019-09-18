Delta Charter fell to 0-2 on the season with a 54-26 loss to Class 4A Peabody Friday in Ferriday.
After Peabody scored on a 49-yard run, the Storm moved the ball down the field but fumbled the ball away inside the Warhorse 5-yard line.
“That was an early back-breaker,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “But that happened a few times where we moved the ball but hurt ourselves by turnover or penalty. It was a tough loss, but our kids fought the whole way.”
Peabody connected on a 23-yard TD pass to go up 12-0.
The Warshorses then returned a punt 70 yards for a score and with the 2-point conversion went up 20-0.
A 26-yard run with less than a minute remaining in the first half gave Peabody a 28-0 halftime advantage.
Delta Charter got on the scoreboard early in the third period on a touchdown pass from Kavarius Whitehead to
After Peabody went up 34-6, Delta Charter scored on a 70-yard run by Tre Griffin.
Griffin, who finished with 190 rushing yards on 12 carries, scored again on a 70-yard run with six minutes remaining to pull the Storm to within 34-18.
With Peabody up 54-18, Delta Charter added to its total with less than a minute remaining on a 10-yard TD run by Griffin.
Delta Charter plays at Jonesboro-Hodge Friday.
“We’re just trying to fight through this gauntlet,” Wheeler said. “We’re a little banged up, but nothing major. Hopefully we can stay healthy and be competitive down the road.”
The Storm, ranked No. 16 in the Class 1A power rankings, will visit Oak Grove on September 27 before hosting Oak Grove on October 4.
